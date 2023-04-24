City of Davenport gives flood plan update

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - City officials are holding a question and answer session about Davenport’s flood plan, response and the temporary flood defense system installed on River Drive.

Communities across the Quad Cities area have been working to prepare downtowns for spring flooding with the Mississippi River’s levels steadily climbing each day.

As of 10 a.m. Monday the flood level was at 17.85 feet, according to the National Weather Service.

Davenport’s Mayor Mike Matson, Davenport City Administrator Corri Spiegel, Public Works Director and Assistant City Administrator Nicole Gleason, and Col. Jesse Curry, Anthony Heddlesten, Rockford Lead Flood Area Engineer, and Sara Jones, Chief Emergency Management Division with the US Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District will be at the event to answer questions.

The next stage of flooding marker will be at 18 feet when water affects sections of River Drive in downtown Davenport from Gaines Street to 4th Street, 2nd Street at Iowa Street, most of Le Claire Park is underwater, and Credit Island is affected, National Weather Service said.

