Crews respond to structure fire in Galesburg Monday

By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Crews responded to a structure fire at a residence in Galesburg Monday.

The Galesburg Fire Department responded about 10:40 a.m. Monday to a structure fire in the 1400 block of South Farnham Street, according to a media release.

Crews found a fire on the outside of the residence, with smoke coming from the gable end of the roof. Crews attacked the fire from the outside and then entered the residence.

The fire was confined to the exterior porch and the attic of the home, crews said. Preliminary damage estimates are $8,000.

According to firefighters, the residence was unoccupied and no injuries were reported.

Galesburg Fire Investigators classified the cause of the fire to be unintentional.

