Davenport officials gives flood plan update

The City of Davenport gives an update to the flood plan as the Mississippi River begins to rise in the area.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport officials on Monday spoke about current flood preventions needed as Mississippi River levels continue to rise.

Necessary improvements are needed for the city to withstand the projected water levels, Davenport Mayor Mike Matson said.

“We’re anticipating a big flood,” he said. “We’ll see where it goes but as you see, we’re ready. We rehearsed, we preposition, we practiced and we set this wall up in two and a half days. The pumps are there. [At] West end, tons of pumps are working, so we’re ready for this fight; we’ll see where it goes.”

Preparing for the flood, HESCO walls have been put up throughout River Drive. Three times the amount of sand was placed along the Riverfront to form the wall. This year’s wall is twice as high and twice as wide as the wall built in 2019, officials said.

Road closures are also in tact along the Riverfront. Portions of River Drive, connecting from I-74 to Davenport, have already closed with more closures expected by the end of the week.

“Really please, watch our website,” Public Works director, Nicole Gleason said. “Sign up for alerts. Mind the road closures. Do not drive through water. You do not know if there is a pothole or a sinkhole under that water. We want people to be safe. That is really the key.”

Water levels are currently at 17-18 feet with the levels expected to rise with this week’s upcoming rain, Gleason said. In 2019, the water levels hit their crest at 22 feet.

