Manufacturing Hub resources return to the Quad Cities

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -This INSI6HT delves into the latest on manufacturing and businesses with a global reach throughout the region.

Last month, the Quad Cities Chamber announced the return of the Manufacturing Hub, a program to help local manufacturing companies and defense contractors grow their businesses. The Manufacturing Hub is a series of programs and services aimed at connecting manufacturers to resources and incentives that will help them gain a competitive advantage with civilian and government contracting opportunities.

INSI6HT thanks the following participants in the roundtable discussion:

Christine Caves, Vice President of Business and Economic Growth, Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce

Jake Sobel, owner Inphlo

Russ Bert, technical director at Sandstrom Products

Bryan Krzyaniak, Vice President, Oertel Metal Works

Will Holt, President, Voss Pattern

Ricardo Rodriguez, Principal Research Engineer, Astro America

Jim Leach, manager, John Deere Harvester Works

