Manufacturing Hub resources return to the Quad Cities
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -This INSI6HT delves into the latest on manufacturing and businesses with a global reach throughout the region.
Last month, the Quad Cities Chamber announced the return of the Manufacturing Hub, a program to help local manufacturing companies and defense contractors grow their businesses. The Manufacturing Hub is a series of programs and services aimed at connecting manufacturers to resources and incentives that will help them gain a competitive advantage with civilian and government contracting opportunities.
INSI6HT thanks the following participants in the roundtable discussion:
- Christine Caves, Vice President of Business and Economic Growth, Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce
- Jake Sobel, owner Inphlo
- Russ Bert, technical director at Sandstrom Products
- Bryan Krzyaniak, Vice President, Oertel Metal Works
- Will Holt, President, Voss Pattern
- Ricardo Rodriguez, Principal Research Engineer, Astro America
- Jim Leach, manager, John Deere Harvester Works
About the show: INSI6HT is a new program focused on the Quad Cities’ business landscape. Each Sunday, Redrick Terry will engage with regional business leaders in coordination with journalists from the Quad-City Times about topics that impact our community. It airs original shows on Sundays at 8 a.m. and re-airs on Fridays at 11 a.m.
Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.