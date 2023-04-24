Manufacturing Hub resources return to the Quad Cities

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -This INSI6HT delves into the latest on manufacturing and businesses with a global reach throughout the region.

Last month, the Quad Cities Chamber announced the return of the Manufacturing Hub, a program to help local manufacturing companies and defense contractors grow their businesses. The Manufacturing Hub is a series of programs and services aimed at connecting manufacturers to resources and incentives that will help them gain a competitive advantage with civilian and government contracting opportunities.

INSI6HT thanks the following participants in the roundtable discussion:

  • Christine Caves, Vice President of Business and Economic Growth, Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce
  • Jake Sobel, owner Inphlo
  • Russ Bert, technical director at Sandstrom Products
  • Bryan Krzyaniak, Vice President, Oertel Metal Works
  • Will Holt, President, Voss Pattern
  • Ricardo Rodriguez, Principal Research Engineer, Astro America
  • Jim Leach, manager, John Deere Harvester Works

