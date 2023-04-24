Medical Examiner’s Office: Body recovered from Iowa River is that of Cris Martinez

The Johnson County Medical Examiner's Office has positively identified the body recovered from...
The Johnson County Medical Examiner's Office has positively identified the body recovered from the Iowa River on Saturday as that of Cris Martinez.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWQC) - On Saturday, after a week of searching, police found a body in the river at Napoleon Park that was believed to be Cristian Martinez. Monday, the Johnson County Medical Examiner’s Office positively identified the body recovered from the Iowa River.

According to a Facebook post from Iowa City Public Safety the Johnson County Medical Examiner’s Office positively identified the body recovered from the Iowa River on Saturday, April 22 as that of Cristian Martinez.

Martinez’s cause of death remains under investigation and is pending results from an autopsy, the Facebook post stated. No other information is available at this time.

Anyone experiencing difficulty with this news is encouraged to call or text the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline to be connected with a crisis counselor. You may also chat with a crisis counselor 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 988lifeline.org/chat, concluded the Facebook post from Iowa City Public Safety.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa City Police say a body found Saturday at Napoleon Park is believed to be Cristian Martinez.
Police: Body found at park believed to be Cris Martinez
Bettendorf police are investigating a fatal 3-vehicle crash on Grant Street.
1 dead after 3-vehicle crash in Bettendorf
CPS has returned a newborn to its parents after being removed over a dispute about treatment.
CPS returns baby to parents after nearly a month-long dispute over jaundice treatment
Timothy Savage is accused of taping women in his home office, where he owns a body sculpting...
Med spa owner accused of secretly filming female clients in bathroom
The Buffalo Police Department and other agencies responded early Saturday to a plane crash.
Single-engine plane crashes in Buffalo early Saturday

Latest News

Bettendorf police are investigating a fatal 3-vehicle crash on Grant Street.
Bettendorf Police Department investigating Monday morning deadly crash
City of Davenport gives flood plan update
City of Davenport gives flood plan update
In its most recent outlook, the National Weather Service forecasted an 80% chance of the...
City of Davenport gives flood plan update
First Alert Forecast: Rain moves in tonight
First Alert Forecast: Rain moves in tonight