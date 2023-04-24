Medical Examiner’s Office: Body recovered from Iowa River is that of Cris Martinez

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWQC) - On Saturday, after a week of searching, police found a body in the river at Napoleon Park that was believed to be Cristian Martinez. Monday, the Johnson County Medical Examiner’s Office positively identified the body recovered from the Iowa River.

According to a Facebook post from Iowa City Public Safety the Johnson County Medical Examiner’s Office positively identified the body recovered from the Iowa River on Saturday, April 22 as that of Cristian Martinez.

Martinez’s cause of death remains under investigation and is pending results from an autopsy, the Facebook post stated. No other information is available at this time.

Anyone experiencing difficulty with this news is encouraged to call or text the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline to be connected with a crisis counselor. You may also chat with a crisis counselor 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 988lifeline.org/chat, concluded the Facebook post from Iowa City Public Safety.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.