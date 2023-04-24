Monday Morning Jumpstart: Quad Cities Running Festival

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Professional runner and Fleet Feet Co-Owner, Phil Young, who is also an organizer of Quad Cities Running Festival sits down with Morgan to discuss an upcoming event for the Quad Cities running community.

2023 will be the third year of the Quad Cities Running Festival event, Young says, which will be held out at the TBK Sports Complex on Memorial Day.

Young also says that the event is family friendly.

Additionally, viewers should know that Fleet Feet offers Group Training, a 5K group and a half-marathon group. In June, training for the Quad Cities Marathon begins, Young said.

Quad Cities Running Festival Information:

When? Monday, May 29, Memorial Day

Where? TBK Bank Sports Complex, 4850 Competition Drive, Bettendorf

Register: https://www.quadcitiesrunningfestival.com/events-1

Learn more: https://www.quadcitiesrunningfestival.com/

