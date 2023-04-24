The River’s Edge facility to close Tuesday

City officials also say River Drive detours will begin Monday as the current river stage is at 17.25 feet.(Davenport Public Works)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport City officals have announced The River’s Edge facility will be closed, beginning on Tuesday.

All programming, events, and reservations at the facility have been canceled, according to a City of Davenport Facebook post. The LeClaire Park and Bandshell, Centennial Park, Veteran’s Memorial Park, and the Centennial DOLA will also be closed starting Monday until further notice.

City officials also say the River Drive detours will begin Monday as the current river stage is at 17.25 feet.

