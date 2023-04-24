Rock Island Police: Body found along shore of Mississippi River

By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island Police Department is investigating a death after a body was found along the shore of the Mississippi River, near Schwiebert Riverfront Park, after noon, on Monday.

According to a statement from the Rock Island Police Department, police responded to a report of a deceased person in the 2000 block of 1st Avenue at approximately 12:51 p.m. Once officers arrived, they said they found a deceased, unidentified male along the shore of the Mississippi River.

Police said the body was described to be that of a black male, approximately 50 years old.

Police say the incident remains under investigation by the Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division. No further information is available at this time.

Police ask anyone with information related to this case to contact the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or use the P3 Tips app.

