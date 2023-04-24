Sunny and cool start to the week

Widespread rain by the end of the week
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 3:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We are starting the week off with freezing temps across the region.  Sunshine will greet us early, but clouds will be on the increase today ahead of what looks to be a rainy/drizzly overnight.  Any showers will wrap up prior to sunrise on tuesday.  Highs to start the week will be in the mid to upper 50s.  We will have comfy conditions Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 60s before unsettled weather returns Friday and for the weekend. Look for several chances for rain, wind and colder temps by Saturday and Sunday.

TODAY: Increasing clouds. High: 57º. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Showers.  Low: 43º Winds: S 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: AM Showers. High: 58º.

