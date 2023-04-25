60-year-old man killed in bull attack in Texas

When deputies and first responders arrived, they said the bull was destroying property and not...
When deputies and first responders arrived, they said the bull was destroying property and not allowing them to get close to the victim to help him. The bull was then shot and killed.(Source: KTVT via CNN)
By KTVT Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 3:51 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FERRIS, Texas (KTVT) - Authorities say a 60-year-old man was killed by a bull in Texas. The bull was euthanized.

The victim’s father called police Monday, saying he thought a bull had killed his 60-year-old son. The incident happened in Ferris, Texas, about 20 miles south of Dallas.

When deputies and first responders arrived, they said the bull was destroying property and not allowing them to get close to the victim to help him. The bull was then shot and killed.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity wasn’t released pending full notification of his family.

There’s no word on who the owner of the bull is or where it came from.

The circumstances are still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KTVT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bettendorf police are investigating a fatal 3-vehicle crash on Grant Street.
1 dead after 3-vehicle crash in Bettendorf
The Rock Island Police Department is investigating a death after a body was found in the...
Rock Island Police: Body found along shore of Mississippi River
The Johnson County Medical Examiner's Office has positively identified the body recovered from...
Medical Examiner’s Office: Body recovered from Iowa River is that of Cris Martinez
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Morgan Wallen cancels show after losing his voice
Bettendorf police are investigating a fatal 3-vehicle crash on Grant Street.
Bettendorf Police Department investigating Monday morning deadly crash

Latest News

A photo shared by the City of Derby showed flames and a dark cloud of smoke billowing from the...
3-year-old dead, woman critically injured after crash at gas pump
Few showers south of I-80 this morning
Few showers south of I-80 this morning
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks from the Treaty Room in the White House on April 14, 2021,...
President Joe Biden announces 2024 reelection bid
Kim Potter, the Minnesota police officer who said she mistook her gun for a Taser and killed...
Daunte Wright's mother speaks out after Kim Potter's release from prison
Police say the victim and the suspect’s wife were walking out of a building when they were...
Man arrested after 20-year-old fatally shot at Okla. college, police say