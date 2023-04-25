American Red Cross prepares residents for spring flooding

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The American Red Cross is prepared for the Quad Cities next major flood.

The Mississippi River’s levels continue to rise, and this year, Red Cross staff say that they have added the resources necessary to assist the community.

“So we’ve brought in the additional supplies,” said the Executive Director of the American Red Cross: Quad Cities and West Central Illinois, Trish Burnett. “We have sheltering trailers in place. We have ready meals to go. We have feeding contracts set up; we already have done all the preparedness and readiness work to be careful, to be ready to help out the community in their time of need.”

With the Mississippi River’s rising levels, the American Red Cross is offering helpful tips to help residents prepare for potential flooding.

“Make sure that if you’re in an area that has any possibility of flooding, have a plan,” Burnett said. “Make sure you know how to get out of your neighborhood if you had to on short notice. Try to keep your distance so the people that really need to get in and be able to do the good work in the community, can have that access.”

The Red Cross is offering immediate help for those who need assistance through their flood hotline. The emergency number for the Red Cross is 1-800-REDCROSS.

