Bettendorf Police identify driver in Monday morning deadly crash

By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The Bettendorf Police Department has made an update in a deadly three-vehicle crash that happened early Monday morning at Grant Street, near I-74, leaving one person dead on scene and another injured. The name of the deceased has been released.

After further investigation, police said it has been determined that the 1997 Chevrolet Silverado traveled through a red light prior to being struck by the Dodge Ram that was traveling through a green light. The driver of the Silverado was identified as Jose Gallegos Cisneros, 32, of East Moline.

The driver of the Dodge Ram was taken to the hospital by a family member after the crash, police said. It was later determined that he sustained injuries requiring further medical attention. He has since been released from the hospital, police concluded.

