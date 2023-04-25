Body of 83-year-old man found in Rock Island ID’d

(WLUC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson identified the man whose body was found along the shore of the Mississippi River as Yosefu Bazaniye, 83, of Rock Island.

Gustafson said the preliminary cause of death is presumed fresh water drowning, and officials would continue to investigate on Tuesday.

According to a statement from the Rock Island Police Department, police responded to a report of a deceased person in the 2000 block of 1st Avenue near Schwiebert Park at about 12:51 p.m. and asked the public for help.

