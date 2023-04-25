Buffalo Elementary students help fill sandbags for community

Young volunteers in Buffalo came together to help with flood preparation by filling sandbags at the Mississippi River's levels continue to rise.
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BUFFALO, Iowa (KWQC) - As the Mississippi River continues to rise, sandbagging efforts in the small town of Buffalo began over the weekend.

There were nearly 8,500 sandbags filled over the weekend the city is now getting help from some of the younger members of the community.

“If anybody needs gloves, go through and get gloves,” said Josh Ferkel, Buffalo Public Works Director.

About 175 students from Buffalo Elementary School gloved up, grabbed a shovel, and helped fill hundreds of sandbags as the Mississippi River in Buffalo rises into major flood stage.

“It’s everything. I’m really glad that the parents and the school were able to do this. It’s awesome you know, to see the kids out here helping and they’re doing a heck of a job,” said Ferkel.

It is a job that the students understand is not always easy.

“i think it’s really cool that we got the opportunity this year to help the community sandbag. It’s a lot of work so it’s pretty cool,” said Lucille Schricker, 5th grader at Buffalo Elementary.

For one student, the opportunity to help was more than just a way to take a break from the classroom.

“It really feels amazing because I live here and this community means everything to me, because I’ve been here my whole life,” said Attikus Mayers, 5th grader at Buffalo Elementary.

As the sandbags are filled, tied, and ready to be delivered to homes and businesses in Buffalo, the students are learning a valuable lesson.

“It takes a lot of teamwork, actually, to do this, because you just can’t do this by yourself,” said Mayers.

“I think it’s a really good teamwork lesson. How doing just as little as filling sandbags can help a lot with the community,” said Schricker.

A community that will do whatever it takes to fight the “Mighty Mississippi.”

“I believe the kids that are down here right now from the Buffalo Elementary School right now are going to come just shy of over a thousand sandbags right now. So, Iknow there’s other businesses in town that are going to send employees down here to help volunteer. I mean, I wouldn’t be surprised if they make 25,000 before Friday or Saturday,” said Ferkel

The City of Buffalo continues to seek volunteers throughout the week. If you would like to volunteer, you can show up behind the fire station.

If you are a Buffalo resident or business owner in need of filled sandbags, you can contact Josh Ferkel at Public Works (563-381-2226) or drive behind the fire station.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

