Businesses in Buffalo preparing for the worst; recall the flood of 2019

BUFFALO, Iowa (KWQC) - In Buffalo, businesses are getting ready for the worst as the Mississippi River continues to rise. Some say there’s a feeing of Deja Vu after dealing with the 2019 flooding. But members of the small community are stepping up to help.

Local restaurants like Clark’s Landing and Judy’s Barge Inn sit right along the Mississippi River and are no strangers to flooding. After the flood of 2019, both businesses were hit with hard times financially.

“We’re still recovering,” said Cindy Mendez, the owner of Clark’s Landing. “We ain’t caught up yet. I’m still trying to get ahead. I’m keeping my optimism going and my employees are great support. So we’re trying, we’re just going to try to put one foot in front of the other trying to do what we can do.”

Judy Yonts of Judy’s Barge Inn echoed what Mendez said.

“It’s bad for all of us we lose a lot of revenue and you know back to back flooding and then Covid and then here we go again,” Yonts said. “We just, we need a break.”

Just up the road, community members came together at SENB Bank to build a wall around the building and the drive-thru ATM. They started around 7:30 Tuesday morning and by roughly 2 o’clock that afternoon, the building was surrounded in sandbags all thanks to the help of the community.

“Some of us were getting tired, sandbagging around, then all of a sudden, this great man came out of nowhere and just started helping us has been doing a fantastic job the last four hours. So without him [John Athan], I don’t know where we’d be around here,” Andy McLaughlin said.

“I wasn’t really doing anything. I just gotta come help. And I lived here at one point,” John Athan said.

Four other community members worked tirelessly to build up walls to protect their own homes and their neighbors homes. Adam Thornton, a community member, said that all the help has been wonderful even though it’s all for such a devastating reason.

“It’s like how your family gets together at a funeral,” Thornton said. “It’s not the greatest time to get together, but it’s cool seeing everybody and, you know, getting around and into seeing how the community jumps in and, and help out each other.”

Currently, the City of Buffalo is filling sandbags near the fire station from 7:30 until 3:30. But starting on Wednesday, that end time will be extended to 6:30 in order to accommodate for people getting off work at later hours.

