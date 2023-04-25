Country music star Morgan Wallen postpones “One Night at a Time” tour stop in Moline

Morgan Wallen postpones “One Night at a Time” tour stop in Moline, along with others.
Morgan Wallen postpones "One Night at a Time" tour stop in Moline, along with others.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Country music star Morgan Wallen took to social media to announce the postponement of several tour dates in his “One Night At A Time” tour, including his upcoming stop at the Vibrant Arena in Moline, originally set for Friday. The postponement comes just after Wallen canceled the second day of his Oxford, Mississippi shows after losing his voice.

Wallen’s show originally set for Friday, April 28 at Vibrant Arena, 1201 River Drive, has been rescheduled to Friday, Sept. 8, according to a statement from Vibrant Arena officials. All tickets will be honored for the new date.

“Y’all know how important my fans are to me, so I feel horrible about this news,” Wallen said on his Instagram story. “There’s nothing more I want to do than be on stage playing for you guys. But as of today, I’m on doctor-ordered vocal rest and we have to reschedule this week’s shows.”

In addition to Wallen’s Moline tour stop the Grand Rapids, Michigan show and the Lincoln, Nebraska show have also been postponed.

“I appreciate and understand everything you do to get to my shows, so it would be unfair of me to put on a show that I know will not be 100%,” continued Wallen in his Instagram story update. “I’m doing everything I can to speed up the process of getting to that 100% mark.”

For any questions regarding refunds, please check with your point of purchase, Vibrant Arena officials said.

