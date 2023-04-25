Davenport man sentenced to prison in 2021 shooting death of 14-year-old

Chrystian Zamariyea Smith, 19, of Davenport, pleaded guilty in February to attempted murder, a...
Chrystian Zamariyea Smith, 19, of Davenport, pleaded guilty in February to attempted murder, a Class B felony, Scott County court records show.(KWQC/Scott County Sheriff's Office)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was sentenced Friday to 25 years in prison for his role in the 2021 shooting death of 14-year-old Jamon Winfrey.

Chrystian Zamariyea Smith, 19, pleaded guilty in February to attempted murder, a Class B felony, Scott County court records show. He initially faced first-degree murder and intimidation with a dangerous weapon.

Smith must serve at least six years of the sentence before he is eligible for parole or work release, court records show. He will receive credit for time already served in the Scott County Jail.

District Court Judge Henry Latham also ordered that he pay $150,000 in restitution to Winfrey’s estate.

Davenport officers were dispatched around 4:22 p.m. Feb. 24, 2021, to the 1300 block of Farnam Street for a report of gunfire. They later found Winfrey dead.

According to police, witnesses said three vehicles were involved in the incident and that there were approximately three groups of shots fired, each with a varying number of rounds fired.

A trial held in November for Smith ended in a mistrial after jurors could not agree on a verdict, court records show.

On Friday, Latham also sentenced him to five years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm and two years in prison for operating a vehicle without owner’s consent in two separate cases.

The judge also sentenced him to five years in prison for violating his probation for intimidation with a dangerous weapon and criminal gang participating in two other cases.

Court records show Latham ran the sentences in all cases concurrently, or at the same time.

Smith’s co-defendants, Javon Combs, 21, and John Hanes III, 19, also were charged with first-degree murder and intimidation with a dangerous weapon. Both have a final pretrial conference May 10.

Javon Combs
Javon Combs(KWQC/Scott County Jail)
John Hanes III, 19.
John Hanes III, 19.(KWQC/Scott County Sheriff's Office)

