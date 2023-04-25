FIRST ALERT DAY WEDNESDAY 4/26 FROM 2 AM TILL 9 AM FOR FROST AND FREEZE CONDITIONS (NORTHERN AREAS)

Scattered frost is likely. Damage to plants is possible.
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A First Alert Day will be in effect for the first few hours of Wednesday due to the possibility of a freeze, and scattered frost along and north of Interstate 80.

First Alert Day for FROST
First Alert Day for FROST(_ek)

It will extend from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. as that will be the period that frost will most likely develop under clear skies with light wind. This means that if you have any fresh plantings or new plants around your house or in your garden you should cover them up if they are not potted and you can’t bring them inside. The cold and frost could cause permanent damage. After 9 a.m. sunshine should allow the temperatures to quickly rise removing the threat for further plant damage.

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.

