GM is discontinuing Chevrolet Bolt

The end is near for the Chevrolet Bolt.
The end is near for the Chevrolet Bolt.(Source: GM/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - General Motors’ most affordable and accessible electric vehicle is going away.

The company announced it is planning to stop production of the Chevy Bolt at the end of the year.

Instead, GM will shift its focus to electric trucks.

The assembly plant were the bolt was being made... Will now house production for the 2024 Silverado EV pickup.

The Bolt was one of the most affordable electric vehicles on the market, starting at about $26,000.

The electric Equinox will replace it when it releases later this year. The company says the midsize SUV will cost about $30,000.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Bettendorf police are investigating a fatal 3-vehicle crash on Grant Street.
The Rock Island Police Department is investigating a death after a body was found in the...
The Johnson County Medical Examiner's Office has positively identified the body recovered from...
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
At least five people were arrested Monday at the Montana State Capitol during a protest in...
Isaac Tyler Pence and Sabra Sue Flagg were charged in connection to the stabbing death of a...
Nickolas A. Fowler is charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm.
