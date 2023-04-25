Iowa Gov. Reynolds issues disaster proclamation for Mississippi flooding

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation Monday for 10 counties for flooding along the Mississippi River.

The counties include Allamakee, Clayton, Clinton, Des Moines, Dubuque, Jackson, Lee, Louisa, Muscatine, and Scott, according to a media release. The proclamation allows state resources to be utilized to respond to and recover from the effects of flooding.

Iowans who live along the Mississippi River are urged to prepare for possible flooding by having a plan to evacuate if necessary, Gov. Reynolds said. Have an emergency kit with supplies for several days, stay informed about flood forecasts for their communities, and follow information and guidance issued by local officials.

The Iowa Homeland Security and Emergency Management is setting up a State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston, according to the release. They are working with county emergency management, state, and federal partners to monitor conditions and provide resources to those areas impacted by flooding.

