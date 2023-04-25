Monmouth College president announces retirement, end of 2023-2024 school- year

MONMOUTH, Ill (KWQC) - On Monday morning, the President of Monmouth College, Clarence R. Wyatt, announced that he will retire at the end of the 2023-2024 school year which will be his 10th year as president.

This summer will begin the search for the next president at Monmouth College. According to Monmouth’s Board of Trustees Chair, Mark Kopinski ‘79. “The search will be chaired by Monmouth Board Vice Chair Ralph R. Velazquez Jr. ‘79.”

Currently, Wyatt is completing his fourth year out of his second, five-year term, as President. Wyatt is a native of Hopkinsville, Kentucky. Wyatt came to Monmouth College after a 36-year career at Centre College in Danville, Kentucky, where he served simultaneously as Chief Planning Officer, Special Assistant to the President and the Pottinger Distinguished Professor of History.

During President Wyatt’s time at Monmouth, Wyatt was able to provide support to students by creating the Academic and Career Excellence.

The Academic and Career Excellence provides support to students by giving them access to the College’s Wackerle Center for Career, Leadership & Fellowships, Academic Support and Accessibility Services, the Registrar, and Global Engagement & Study Abroad.

The creation of new majors of study at Monmouth College such as Engineering, Neuroscience, Health Science and Human movement along with introducing new minors such as global public health, investigative forensics, and sports information and media, according to college officials.

“As someone who was not only first-generation college, but also first-generation high school, I know in my own life how a liberal arts education can profoundly change the arc of a person’s life, and through them the lives of their families and communities,” said Wyatt. “Throughout my career I have worked to pass that gift on to others. I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to do so at Monmouth and will continue to work on behalf of our students over the next year.”

To learn more about Monmouth College and President Wyatt, visit monmouthcollege.meritpages.com.

