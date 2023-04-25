Police: Dixon student charged after having gun at high school
DIXON, Ill. (KWQC) - A Dixon student was charged after police say there was a gun in his car on high school property.
The Dixon High School Administration contacted the Dixon Police Department about noon Monday for a student with a firearm, according to a media release.
Police said the school administration was told a Dixon High School student had a firearm in his vehicle on school property.
School administration asked the boy questions about the firearm, according to police. The administration searched the student’s vehicle and found a loaded firearm, while officers were there and took possession of the firearm.
A 16-year-old boy is charged with unlawful use of weapons, a Class 3 felony, and unauthorized possession of weapons, a Class A misdemeanor. He was processed and released to his parents.
The investigation is ongoing, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dixon Polie Department at 815-288-4411.
Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.