Police: Dixon student charged after having gun at high school

DIXON, Ill. (KWQC) - A Dixon student was charged after police say there was a gun in his car on high school property.

The Dixon High School Administration contacted the Dixon Police Department about noon Monday for a student with a firearm, according to a media release.

Police said the school administration was told a Dixon High School student had a firearm in his vehicle on school property.

School administration asked the boy questions about the firearm, according to police. The administration searched the student’s vehicle and found a loaded firearm, while officers were there and took possession of the firearm.

A 16-year-old boy is charged with unlawful use of weapons, a Class 3 felony, and unauthorized possession of weapons, a Class A misdemeanor. He was processed and released to his parents.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dixon Polie Department at 815-288-4411.

