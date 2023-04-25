Police: Man arrested for shooting in Rock Falls

ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - A man was arrested Tuesday after Rock Falls police said he shot at an occupied vehicle on April 12.

Rock Falls Police arrested 18-year-old Nickolas A. Fowler in the 600 block of 5th Avenue, Rock Falls, Tuesday morning, according to a media release. Fowler is charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and was taken to the Whiteside County jail.

Police said they received a report of shots fired about 11:36 a.m., April 12, in the 300 block, alley of 7th Avenue. Upon arrival, police said they found a vehicle that had been damaged by gunfire and multiple witnesses were present.

According to police, a man, identified as Fowler, fired at least two shots from a vehicle at the people in the damaged vehicle. No injuries were reported.

According to police, Fowler was seen fleeing the scene in a white vehicle which was found, unoccupied, a short time later, and then impounded.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be filed.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call Rock Falls Police Detectives at 815-622-1140. Anonymous calls can be made to the Whiteside County Crimestoppers at 815-625-STOP.

