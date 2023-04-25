Police: Muscatine man arrested after crash on Brady was driving 77 mph

Angel Jordan Anguiano
Angel Jordan Anguiano(Scott County Jail)
By KWQC Staff
Updated: 14 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police arrested Angel Jordan Anguiano, 20, of Muscatine, after a crash resulted in serious injuries of broken ribs and a head injury.

Anguiano was driving 77 mph just before hitting the victim at Brady and East 6th streets, which is 42 mph higher than the posted speed limit on the busy thoroughfare on Monday afternoon, according to a police affidavit of the crash.

Anguiano was booked into Scott Co Jail Monday night on charges of serious injury by vehicle and driving recklessly. He was released after posting $5,900 bail. He has a first appearance April 27, according to court records.

Police retrieved data from the white 2013 Infinity G37 Anguiano was driving after getting consent, according to the affidavit. The data kept by the airbag module show the speed of vehicle seconds before the crash and that he wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

The victim’s head injury required immedidate medical attention at the crash site. First responders stapled a cut on her head; she also had some bleeding around her brain.

