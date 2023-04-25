Rock Island-Milan School District and Superintendent set to mutually part ways

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Representatives from the Rock Island-Milan School District have confirmed that there is an agenda item on tonight’s board agenda titled, “VI C. Termination of Administrative Contract” which refers to the Superintendent.

The district says, Dr. Lawrence and the Board of Education are working on a mutual agreement which will likely be made public following tonight’s school board meeting.

At this time, there is no word on why Dr. Lawrence’s contract is being terminated.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

