Rock Island-Milan School District and Superintendent set to mutually part ways

Dr. Reginald Lawrence circa 2019 when he was named Superintendent for RIMSD
Dr. Reginald Lawrence circa 2019 when he was named Superintendent for RIMSD(KWQC Staff)
By Danny Whiskeyman
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Representatives from the Rock Island-Milan School District have confirmed that there is an agenda item on tonight’s board agenda titled, “VI C. Termination of Administrative Contract” which refers to the Superintendent.

The district says, Dr. Lawrence and the Board of Education are working on a mutual agreement which will likely be made public following tonight’s school board meeting.

At this time, there is no word on why Dr. Lawrence’s contract is being terminated.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bettendorf police are investigating a fatal 3-vehicle crash on Grant Street.
1 dead after 3-vehicle crash in Bettendorf
The Rock Island Police Department is investigating a death after a body was found in the...
Rock Island Police: Body found along shore of Mississippi River
The Johnson County Medical Examiner's Office has positively identified the body recovered from...
Medical Examiner’s Office: Body recovered from Iowa River is that of Cris Martinez
Bettendorf police are investigating a fatal 3-vehicle crash on Grant Street.
Bettendorf Police Department investigating Monday morning deadly crash
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Morgan Wallen cancels show after losing his voice

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
FIRST ALERT DAY Wednesday from 2 a.m. until 9 a.m. for frost and freeze conditions, northern areas
First Alert Forecast: Freeze Watch Tuesday night
First Alert Forecast: Freeze Watch Tuesday night
Angel Jordan Anguiano
Police: Muscatine man arrested after crash on Brady was driving 77 mph
Chef Keys Demystify Kitchen Lingo
Chef Keys Demystify Kitchen Lingo