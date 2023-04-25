Rock Island sets up detours for flood-affected streets

Rock Island closing portions of road because of flooding.
Rock Island closing portions of road because of flooding.(City of Rock Island)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island has closed portions of 1st and 5th avenues due to rising water.

Traffic is detoured on 1st Avenue between 20th and 24th streets because of floodwater from the Mississippi River. According to a media release from the city, they expect the road closure to end Wednesday.

Though not on the river, 5th Avenue west of 40th Street is closed beginning Tuesday. The storm sewers are affected by the river flooding and backing up, the city said. The water is surfacing in the low lying areas of the road, and drivers are asked to use 6th Avenue.

Drivers should followed posted signs for directions, the city said.

