Showers wrap up this morning

Widespread rain by the end of the week
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 3:25 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Scattered showers will continue along and south of I-80 through about 10AM.  Once these wrap up clouds will be slow to clear, but once they do it will set the stage for another freeze tonight.  Highs today will run below normal again in the mid to upper 50s.  Sunshine will return for both Wednesday and Thursday leading to highs in the 60s.  Our next system will arrive Friday bringing rain chances back to the area and cooler and breezier conditions by the weekend.

TODAY: AM showers. High: 58º. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear.  Low: 32º Winds: NE 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 60º.

