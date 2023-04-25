St. Ambrose University, Loras College to partner for 5 accelerated degrees

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) – Loras College and St. Ambrose University signed five agreements Thursday that allow students to earn an bachelor’s degree at one school and complete master’s and doctor’s degrees at the other school on accelerated timeframes.

“These agreements will reduce costs for students while also helping them to enter the workforce sooner,” Loras College Provost Donna Heald said in media release.

St. Ambrose University President Amy C. Novak and Loras College President Jim E. Collins sign five agreements on Thursday for accelerated degree programs. (St. Ambrose University)

Paul Koch, St. Ambrose University provost and vice president of Academic and Student Affairs, said the accelerated programs benefit not only students but also will help fill the gaps in the health care industry.

Doctor of Occupational Therapy (3+3)

Loras students may earn doctor of occupational therapy degrees in six years instead of seven. It includes three years of undergraduate studies at Loras, and if accepted in SAU’s program, the Loras bachelor’s degree would be finished at SAU in the fourth year. The remaining two years at SAU would be studying for Doctor of Occupational Therapy degrees. The top five Loras students would earn an automatic interview for acceptance to the SAU program.

Master of Science in exercise physiology, Master of Social Work (4+1)

Students may earn a bachelor’s degree from Loras in four years before transferring to SAU for a one-year program for a master’s degrees in exercise physiology or social work.

Master of Athletic Training (3+2)

SAU students in the athletic training program will transition to Loras after three years of undergrad and earn their master’s degree after two years at Loras.

Master of Arts in clinical mental health counseling (4+3)

The mental health counseling master’s requires four years of undergrad at SAU and three years at Loras. Each program will hold two seats for SAU transfer students. Qualified students would earn credentials to be licensed in Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin.

In March SAU and Loras announced an agreement for a Doctor of Physical Therapy to be completed in five and a half years (3+2.5).

For more information visit sau.edu, loras.edu.

