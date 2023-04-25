Tesla totaled after high-speed crash, driver thrown from vehicle

A driver was critically injured after their Tesla crashed at a high rate of speed in Oregon City, authorities said. (Source: KPTV)
By KPTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OREGON CITY Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - A person was critically injured Sunday after a Tesla they were driving went off the road and crashed in Oregon.

According to the Clackamas Fire Department, the Tesla was traveling at a high rate of speed when it crashed.

The driver was thrown from the car and suffered critical injuries to their head and chest. They were taken to a hospital by life flight, authorities said.

Officials did not release any further immediate information on what caused the wreck.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bettendorf police are investigating a fatal 3-vehicle crash on Grant Street.
1 dead after 3-vehicle crash in Bettendorf
The Rock Island Police Department is investigating a death after a body was found in the...
Rock Island Police: Body found along shore of Mississippi River
The Johnson County Medical Examiner's Office has positively identified the body recovered from...
Medical Examiner’s Office: Body recovered from Iowa River is that of Cris Martinez
Bettendorf police are investigating a fatal 3-vehicle crash on Grant Street.
Bettendorf Police Department investigating Monday morning deadly crash
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Morgan Wallen cancels show after losing his voice

Latest News

Rock Island closing portions of road because of flooding.
Work is underway for Rock Island’s Asphalt Rejuvenation Program
FILE - Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio rallies in Portland, Ore., on Aug. 17, 2019. A...
Proud Boys leader lawyer: Trump to blame for Jan. 6 riot
Authorities are on the scene of a plant explosion in suburban Chicago on Tuesday.
1 dead, 1 injured in blast at Chicago area petroleum plant
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee-Sanders is selling koozies on her website that say, “Real Woman,”...
Female Republican governors launch ‘Real Woman’ koozies, parodying Bud Light campaign
President Joe Biden has formally announced his bid for reelection ending any lingering doubts...
Biden announces 2024 presidential run