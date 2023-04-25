Work is underway for Rock Island’s Asphalt Rejuvenation Program

Work is underway for Rock Island's Asphalt Preservation Program.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of Rock Island’s contractor has begun work on the 2023 Asphalt Rejuvenation Program.

Work on this contract is expected to last about seven business days, with five locations on this year’s program that include 24th Street from 18th Avenue to 37th Avenue, Sunset Lane, 14th Street from 35th Avenue to 42nd Avenue, 40th Avenue and Watch Hill Road from 14th Street to 17th Street, and Hillcrest Court, city officials said.

City officials say no on-street parking will be allowed while the contractor is sealing the pavement. After, sand will be applied to the treatment to allow vehicle traffic while the product cures. Then, once it has cured, the sand will be swept off.

Access to residential and commercial properties will be maintained as much as possible, however, there will be periods when this is not possible when the contractor is working directly in front of the drive and the filler material dies, city officials stated. This work usually takes only one day.

Travel delays can be expected at or near the work zone, said city officials. Please follow all posted construction signs and flaggers for directors as needed in the work zone. Additionally, watch for trucks entering and leaving the construction zone.

For additional information about asphalt rejuvenation, visit the city’s website at rigov.org/asphalt.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bettendorf police are investigating a fatal 3-vehicle crash on Grant Street.
1 dead after 3-vehicle crash in Bettendorf
The Rock Island Police Department is investigating a death after a body was found in the...
Rock Island Police: Body found along shore of Mississippi River
The Johnson County Medical Examiner's Office has positively identified the body recovered from...
Medical Examiner’s Office: Body recovered from Iowa River is that of Cris Martinez
Bettendorf police are investigating a fatal 3-vehicle crash on Grant Street.
Bettendorf Police Department investigating Monday morning deadly crash
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Morgan Wallen cancels show after losing his voice

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
FIRST ALERT DAY Wednesday from 2 a.m. until 9 a.m. for frost and freeze conditions, northern areas
Authorities are on the scene of a plant explosion in suburban Chicago on Tuesday.
1 dead, 1 injured in blast at Chicago area petroleum plant
St. Ambrose University, Loras College to partner for 5 accelerated degrees
Nickolas A. Fowler is charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm.
Police: Man arrested for shooting in Rock Falls