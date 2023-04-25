Work is underway for Rock Island’s Asphalt Rejuvenation Program

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of Rock Island’s contractor has begun work on the 2023 Asphalt Rejuvenation Program.

Work on this contract is expected to last about seven business days, with five locations on this year’s program that include 24th Street from 18th Avenue to 37th Avenue, Sunset Lane, 14th Street from 35th Avenue to 42nd Avenue, 40th Avenue and Watch Hill Road from 14th Street to 17th Street, and Hillcrest Court, city officials said.

City officials say no on-street parking will be allowed while the contractor is sealing the pavement. After, sand will be applied to the treatment to allow vehicle traffic while the product cures. Then, once it has cured, the sand will be swept off.

Access to residential and commercial properties will be maintained as much as possible, however, there will be periods when this is not possible when the contractor is working directly in front of the drive and the filler material dies, city officials stated. This work usually takes only one day.

Travel delays can be expected at or near the work zone, said city officials. Please follow all posted construction signs and flaggers for directors as needed in the work zone. Additionally, watch for trucks entering and leaving the construction zone.

For additional information about asphalt rejuvenation, visit the city’s website at rigov.org/asphalt.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.