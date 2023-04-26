Carl Sandburg College breaks ground on new campus addition

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Construction has begun here in Galesburg at Carl Sandburg College for the brand new Science and Technology Center. The brand new 72,000 square foot facility will house numerous programs and be a focal point on campus.

In 2021, the Sandburg Board of Trustees approved a $30 million dollar bond to help fund future projects on campus. Now, those bonds are being put to use.

“We’ve projected $30 million for the building,” Lee Johnson, the chair for the Sandburg Board of Trustees said. “I can predict with a certain degree of confidence that thanks to the efforts of our designers, the contractors, faculty administration, I believe we’re going to come in under that, regardless of the inflation that we have to face.”

The Carl Sandburg campus hasn’t seen major construction since the mid 1970s when they broke ground on what is now the permanent campus.

Since then, the college has introduced a few downtown locations and in 2006, completed the newest building on campus that houses the Mortuary Science program.

The new Science and Technology Center will house numerous programs in the heart of campus.

“The new Science and Technology Center will also be home to our other health professions programs,” Cory Gall, the VP of Administrative Services said. “In addition to math, natural sciences, and information and communication technology the space will have state of the art nursing simulation centers, and will be the one building to house the entire nursing department.”

The school president, Dr. Seamus Reilly says the new building is a culmination of everything that Carl Sandburg himself stood for.

“Carl Sandburg himself, when envisioning what the ideal college would be, had the idea that it would be a college at a bucolic rural setting, close to a body of water, where people who attended would feel both the natural joys that were surrounding them, but also were able to bravely into the future,” Reilly said.

The new center is projected to be completed in the summer of 2024 with classes beginning that fall semester.

