Carl Sandburg College breaks ground on new campus addition

The new Science and Technology Center is set to open in the fall of 2024
Rendering for the new Science and Technology Center at Carl Sandburg College in Galesburg
Rendering for the new Science and Technology Center at Carl Sandburg College in Galesburg(KWQC Staff)
By Danny Whiskeyman
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Construction has begun here in Galesburg at Carl Sandburg College for the brand new Science and Technology Center. The brand new 72,000 square foot facility will house numerous programs and be a focal point on campus.

In 2021, the Sandburg Board of Trustees approved a $30 million dollar bond to help fund future projects on campus. Now, those bonds are being put to use.

“We’ve projected $30 million for the building,” Lee Johnson, the chair for the Sandburg Board of Trustees said. “I can predict with a certain degree of confidence that thanks to the efforts of our designers, the contractors, faculty administration, I believe we’re going to come in under that, regardless of the inflation that we have to face.”

The Carl Sandburg campus hasn’t seen major construction since the mid 1970s when they broke ground on what is now the permanent campus.

Since then, the college has introduced a few downtown locations and in 2006, completed the newest building on campus that houses the Mortuary Science program.

The new Science and Technology Center will house numerous programs in the heart of campus.

“The new Science and Technology Center will also be home to our other health professions programs,” Cory Gall, the VP of Administrative Services said. “In addition to math, natural sciences, and information and communication technology the space will have state of the art nursing simulation centers, and will be the one building to house the entire nursing department.”

The school president, Dr. Seamus Reilly says the new building is a culmination of everything that Carl Sandburg himself stood for.

“Carl Sandburg himself, when envisioning what the ideal college would be, had the idea that it would be a college at a bucolic rural setting, close to a body of water, where people who attended would feel both the natural joys that were surrounding them, but also were able to bravely into the future,” Reilly said.

The new center is projected to be completed in the summer of 2024 with classes beginning that fall semester.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bettendorf Police identify driver in Monday morning deadly crash.
Bettendorf Police identify driver in Monday morning deadly crash
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Woman files lawsuit against Morgan Wallen for canceling show
Dr. Reginald Lawrence circa 2019 when he was named Superintendent for RIMSD
Rock Island-Milan School Board set to vote on termination of superintendant’s contract
Angel Jordan Anguiano
Police: Muscatine man arrested after crash on Brady was driving 77 mph
River Levels

Latest News

gavel generic
Davenport gang member sentenced to federal prison on firearm charge
Roadwork on 38th Avenue in Moline begins Thursday.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Road construction, closure, 38th Avenue, Moline
According to the City of Davenport, River Drive will fully be closed on Wednesday due to...
TRAFFIC ALERT: River Drive to fully close
Mississippi River is forecast to crest by the first week of May.
Mississippi River forecast to crest this weekend into early next week