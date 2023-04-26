Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh facing new criminal charges

Alex Murdaugh has been indicted on two more counts of tax evasion for failing to report over $2 million worth of income. (Source: WHNS)
By Amanda Shaw and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - Alex Murdaugh, convicted of killing his wife and son, has been indicted by a grand jury last week on new charges.

WHNS reports Murdaugh was charged with two additional counts of tax evasion. He is already facing 99 charges related to unreported taxes, fraud, stolen money and other alleged financial crimes.

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office previously reported that Murdaugh owed nearly $500,000 in state taxes. Authorities estimated he didn’t report $6.9 million worth of income earned through illegal acts.

The latest indictment is for tax years 2020 and 2021. The attorney general said Murdaugh failed to report more than $2.1 million worth of income gained illegally. According to the indictment, the funds were part of his ongoing scheme to defraud clients of settlement money.

During his murder trial, Murdaugh admitted on the witness stand to lying and stealing from clients, his former law firm and friends.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bettendorf police are investigating a fatal 3-vehicle crash on Grant Street.
1 dead after 3-vehicle crash in Bettendorf
The Rock Island Police Department is investigating a death after a body was found in the...
Rock Island Police: Body found along shore of Mississippi River
The Johnson County Medical Examiner's Office has positively identified the body recovered from...
Medical Examiner’s Office: Body recovered from Iowa River is that of Cris Martinez
Bettendorf police are investigating a fatal 3-vehicle crash on Grant Street.
Bettendorf Police Department investigating Monday morning deadly crash
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Morgan Wallen cancels show after losing his voice

Latest News

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy speaks during an event at the New York Stock Exchange in...
McCarthy edges Republicans closer to House debt vote
Critical negotiations underway on Capitol Hill today aimed at passing a bill to avert a U.S....
Lawmakers brace for potential debt-ceiling vote Wednesday
Prosecutors say Momeni drove Lee to a secluded spot and stabbed him over dispute related to the...
Cash App founder killed: Suspect pleads not guilty
President Joe Biden departs after speaking at the North America's Building Trades Union...
Biden announces 2024 reelection bid: ‘Let’s finish this job’
FILE - Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts arrives before President Joe Biden...
Chief Justice Roberts declines Senate request to testify on court ethics