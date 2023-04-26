Davenport gang member sentenced to federal prison on firearm charge

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Savage Life Boys gang member was sentenced Monday to 60 months; or five years; in federal prison for being a felon in possession of firearms.

According to a media release, 21-year-old Milton Lee Howard, Jr. was identified in December 2021 by officers after surveillance at a residence in Davenport. Howard had a warrant for escape at the time.

Howard, a Savage Life Boys gang member, and four other Savage Life Boys members left the home in a vehicle, according to court records. Law enforcement followed the vehicle to a gas station, blocked it in, detained the occupants, searched the vehicle, and arrested Howard.

Court records show, four firearms, an extended magazine, marijuana, and four cell phones were found inside the vehicle.

According to court records, a forensic examination done on the seized phones and the social media accounts of the vehicle occupants showed photographs and videos of Howard and other gang members displaying firearms, including two firearms seized from the vehicle.

At the time of his arrest, Howard knew he was prohibited from possessing firearms due to being a felon, according to court records.

Following his prison term, Howard will also serve a three-year term of supervised release, court record show. There is no parole in the federal system.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.