Davenport North football team helps sandbag for local businesses

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - On West 2nd Street in Davenport, you’ll find Oak and Maker Design Company.

“We have our indoor solutions which is custom furniture and wood working and then our outdoor solutions, we do lawncare, landscaping and maintenance outside” said owner Matt McClean.

With the Mississippi quickly rising, owner McClean is preparing for the worst.

“It’s a little scary to think about what could happen if the building flooded, there’s a lot of equipment in here, we have a lot of electrical in here and also just being shutdown you know even a day like today, we had to be closed in order to prepare with some of the flooding, we’ll have to deal with that for the next couple of days”.

Since McClean Oak and Maker wasn’t in business during the flood of 2019, this is McClean’s first time preparing for a major flood since opening the company in 2020.

“It’s kind of a weird thing to figure out, the city did a great job, contacted them, they brought in all the sand and all the bags and everything and then we kind of walked the neighborhood to see who had the best idea at how to kind of expidite the process because it’s strenuous, it’s time consuming, and it’s a big deal.”

Fortunately for McClean, he has plenty of help, in fact he has an entire team. McClean is a football coach at Davenport North High School and Tuesday afternoon much of the team showed up to help sandbag.

“It’s great to coach at Davenport North, that’s for sure, I love being a Wildcat and you know they’ve all volunteered to come down which is extremely helpful because it’s a lot of work.”

Work they didn’t have to do, but work they wanted to do.

“Family is preached on a lot of teams but it’s definitely felt at North, and it shows in cases like today you know when people need help you know these kids are wonderful and you know they show up at school, they show up on the field and they show up in the weight room but then they show up in their community and help out and old ball coach like me so it’s really great to have them here.”

Not only did they help sandbag outside of McClean’s business, they also sandbagged around the other businesses on the same block.

“It means everything, honestly, you know being a small business I think this whole block of businesses really help support each other today and I know they were thankful to have our football team come out and help us all out because it takes a group effort you know and it takes a village and we all stick together you know as small businesses and it just shows how Davenport is a tight knit community you know it’s a big place but it’s also small in that regard where you know people really help each other out.”

No matter how bad the flood may be, plenty of help will be standing by.

