Family, friends of Mark Muske, tow truck operator, fatally struck-killed, to hold convoy to funeral home

A convoy will be held for Mark Muske on Friday.
A convoy will be held for Mark Muske on Friday.(kwqc)
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - “Move over. It’s the right thing to do.” That’s what friends and family of Mark Muske, a tow truck operator who was fatally struck and killed earlier in the month, are encouraging motorists to do.

Family and friends of Muske invite the public to join them in lighting the way for Muske to Trimble Funeral Home, 701 12th Street on Friday with a convoy.

They say that anyone who would like to join them is welcome and that they will have three different meeting locations across the QCA, and a little further, to make the convoy accessible from all directions.

The three different meeting locations include the following:

  • Coral Ridge Mall, 1451 Coral Ridge Avenue in Coralville, Iowa, with the convoy leaving Coral Ridge Mall, promptly at 8:30 a.m. on Friday
  • Hy-Vee, 400 South Locust Street in Dubuque, Iowa, with the convoy leaving Hy-Vee, promptly at 8:30 a.m. on Friday
  • Flying J Travel Center, 8200 Northwest Boulevard in Davenport, Iowa, with the convoy meeting at Flying J by 10 a.m. on Friday and traveling to Trimble Funeral Home

Event organizers say that the convoy will travel with their lights on while driving at a speed of 50 mph. to signify “slow down and move over.”

High-visibility clothing will be worn as well. “We encourage everyone to dress in high-visibility clothing,” said event organizers. “We may not be heard, but we can be seen! Mark’s life mattered too.”

Additional information about Muske can be found here.

