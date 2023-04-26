Hello Muscatine: KWQC TV6 to celebrate the community, city’s history
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The KWQC TV6 team will celebrate and share the stories that made Muscatine the community it is now within the region.
From May 8 - 12, join TV6 while we share the communities stories and highlight the city’s history, leading up to the live on-location shows on May 12 at 5 and 6 p.m.
“Hello Muscatine” is a time to shine and highlight everything great about Muscatine and its history.
Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.