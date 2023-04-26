Mississippi River forecast to crest this weekend into early next week

By Kyle Kiel
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - The Mississippi River is near or in major flood stage at all gauges along the river in eastern Iowa and western Illinois.

The river will crest near Dubuque sometime this weekend, with crests early to late next week farther downstream.

Flooding is a result strictly of snow melt in the upper basin of the Mississippi River.

While there is a little bit of rainfall in the forecast over the weekend, it is not expected to have an impact on the forecast crests at this time.

