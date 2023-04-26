Mississippi River forecast to crest this weekend into early next week

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - The Mississippi River is near or in major flood stage at all gauges along the river in eastern Iowa and western Illinois.

Click here of the latest river levels and forecasts.

The river will crest near Dubuque sometime this weekend, with crests early to late next week farther downstream.

Flooding is a result strictly of snow melt in the upper basin of the Mississippi River.

While there is a little bit of rainfall in the forecast over the weekend, it is not expected to have an impact on the forecast crests at this time.

For the latest First Alert Forecast, click here.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.