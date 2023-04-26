Mother’s Day Celebration: Argrow’s House

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Dr. Kit Ford, Director at Argrow’s House discusses the mission of Argrow’s House, a housing center for women who are survivor’s of domestic violence. Dr. Ford also shares information about an upcoming event with Acissa Chamia, CEO at MozBites, food truck.

Food Truck & Mother’s Day Grab Bag Event Information:

When? Saturday, April 29 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where? 2313 44th Street, Moline

Why? Celebrate Acissa’s “Mozbites” food truck and purchase grab bag

