Plant a free tree for Arbor Day

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Two groups want to help Quad-Citians plant their roots for Arbor Day.

Free trees will be given out as part of the Million Trees Project on Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Vander Veer Conservatory, located between Brady and Harrison streets, south of West Central Park Avenue in Davenport.

Living Lands & Waters began the Million Trees in 2007 by collecting and planting acorns in an effort to help stabilize riverfront land with native, hardwood trees.

Trees available this year include red oak, bur oak, swamp white oak and shagbark hickory.

Experts will be on hand to answer questions.

