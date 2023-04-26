Plant a free tree for Arbor Day

To celebrate Arbor Day, Vander Veer Conservatory will be giving away native hardwood trees for...
To celebrate Arbor Day, Vander Veer Conservatory will be giving away native hardwood trees for Quad-Citians to plant.(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Two groups want to help Quad-Citians plant their roots for Arbor Day.

Free trees will be given out as part of the Million Trees Project on Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Vander Veer Conservatory, located between Brady and Harrison streets, south of West Central Park Avenue in Davenport.

Living Lands & Waters began the Million Trees in 2007 by collecting and planting acorns in an effort to help stabilize riverfront land with native, hardwood trees.

Trees available this year include red oak, bur oak, swamp white oak and shagbark hickory.

Experts will be on hand to answer questions.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bettendorf Police identify driver in Monday morning deadly crash.
Bettendorf Police identify driver in Monday morning deadly crash
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Woman files lawsuit against Morgan Wallen for canceling show
Dr. Reginald Lawrence circa 2019 when he was named Superintendent for RIMSD
Rock Island-Milan School Board set to vote on termination of superintendant’s contract
Angel Jordan Anguiano
Police: Muscatine man arrested after crash on Brady was driving 77 mph
River Levels

Latest News

A convoy will be held for Mark Muske on Friday.
Family, friends of Mark Muske, tow truck operator, fatally struck-killed, to hold convoy to funeral home
Debbie McFadden of KWQC-TV6 interviews Taylor Parker, Concept By Iowa Hearing, for a Midday...
Why diabetes doubles the risk for hearing loss
Rendering for the new Science and Technology Center at Carl Sandburg College in Galesburg
Carl Sandburg College breaks ground on new campus addition
gavel generic
Davenport gang member sentenced to federal prison on firearm charge