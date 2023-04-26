Rock Island-Milan School District superintendent to leave in June after vote

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island-Milan School Board voted to part ways with Superintendent Dr. Reginald Lawrence, on Tuesday night.

In a unanimous vote, the board approved a “resignation agreement” between it and Lawrence.

Details regarding the deal are scarce. According to the motion made at the meeting, Lawrence will receive $350,000 from the district as a “breach of contract claim.” His last day will be on June 3rd.

During the meeting, the school board went into a closed session for about an hour. Afterward, it voted on hiring a new football coach and the agreement with Lawrence.

Before the vote, during public comment, several residents expressed disappointment in the move.

Former teacher and administrator Darryl Taylor said it would be a fiscally irresponsible decision.

“Don’t make a haste decision where you’re going to obligate the community to pay out not only for an outgoing person, but somebody else coming in,” Taylor said.

President of the Rock Island County NAACP, Bonnie Ballard called for more transparency from the board.

“[You’ve] forgotten about why you are board members,” Ballard said. “You are to take care of our kids. I don’t know what’s going on.”

No other information as to why Lawrence and the district agreed to end his contract was released.

Leading up to the vote, the board met in a closed session on Feb. 28 and March 21, both times to discuss the performance of Lawrence.

The board called special meetings on Feb. 23 and March 7 in which it also held closed sessions. Those agendas do not identify any individuals but include personnel matters as a reason for convening in an executive session.

In previous meetings, the board voted to keep the minutes of several closed sessions and regular meetings confidential dating back to Jan 10th.

Before voting, Dr. Tiffany Stoner-Harris said she didn’t always agree with Lawrence but is grateful for his time in the district.

“I can see [Lawrence] being a great superintendent somewhere,” Stoner-Harris said. “This doesn’t have to be the end of the road for your career.”

Despite voting to approve the agreement, Gary Rowe said he didn’t support the idea.

“I understand that this is the way we move forward,” Rowe said. “[The agreement], I think is fair and reasonable and both sides have negotiated in good faith.”

According to a spokesperson for the Rock Island Education Association, the union only had knowledge of what was on the agenda for Tuesday night. As a result, they couldn’t comment any further on the matter.

TV6 News filed a Freedom of Information Act request to obtain minutes from the closed sessions, early Tuesday morning. RIMSD has not yet responded to the request. Per Illinois state law, it is required to respond within five days.

