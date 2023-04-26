TRAFFIC ALERT: Bettendorf closes portion of River Drive

Detours marked for Davenport-bound and Bettendorf-bound drivers
Bettendorf will have detours in place for River Drive traffic until floodwaters recede.
Bettendorf will have detours in place for River Drive traffic until floodwaters recede.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Bettendorf will close River Drive from its western city limit to 8th Street and will have marked detours.

Davenport-bound traffic will detour to Kimberly Road in Bettendorf, then Locust Street, Harrison Street and 4th Street in Davenport.

Bettendorf-bound traffic will detour from 3rd Street in Davenport, then Brady Street, Locust Street and Kimberly Road.

According to the Bettendorf’s website, residents still have access to 8th and 12th streets.

The city expects the closures to remain until floodwaters recede.

For more information, visit bettendorf.org/BePrepared.

