TRAFFIC ALERT: Davenport closing River Drive

River Drive in Davenport will be closing
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The encroaching Mississippi River has closed down River Drive and several businesses in Davenport.

The major road closure is from River Drive at Rockingham Road all the way through to Bettendorf, by the end of the day Wednesday.

Establishments closures:

  • Compost Facility drop-off on Railroad Avenue
  • Skate Park
  • Freight House and its Market and businesses will close at 5 p.m. Friday.

Davenport reminds people to avoid walking or driving through floodwaters and to not mess with flood barriers whether public or private.

