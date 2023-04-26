TRAFFIC ALERT: River Drive to fully close

DAVENPORT, Iowa and BETENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The Mississippi River is still on the rise and River Drive will be fully closed by the end of the day, according to the City of Davenport.

Earlier, Wednesday, Bettendorf closed River Drive from its western city limit to 8th Street with marked detours. However, as of Wednesday afternoon, the City of Davenport has announced that River Drive will fully be closed east to west by the end of Wednesday from Highway 22 and Rockingham Road to Bettendorf.

Be aware that closures and detours will add a few extra minutes to your commute, Davenport city officials said.

River Drive will close by the end of Wednesday according to City of Davenport officials, due to flooding. (City of Davenport)

