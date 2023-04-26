TRAFFIC ALERT: Road construction, closure, 38th Avenue, Moline

Roadwork on 38th Avenue in Moline begins Thursday.
Roadwork on 38th Avenue in Moline begins Thursday.(MGN Online)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Roadwork on 38th Avenue in Moline begins Thursday.

According to the City of Moline’s construction manager, beginning Thursday, 38th Avenue at the 3400 block will be closed to through traffic for road patching work. A detour is in place.

The contractor working on site, Centennial Contractors, says that they anticipate completion of road patching and re-opening of the road on Sunday.

Delays are expected while the work is being completed. stated the media release from the City of Moline. City officials encourage motorists to plan ahead and use an alternate route.

