Warmer temps ahead of a cooler weekend

Off and on rain chances by Sunday
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 3:23 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Freeze warning and frost advisories are in effect for the area this morning with most areas bottoming out near 32º.  Once the sun comes up we will start to warm things up and eventually highs will reach the upper 50 and low 60s this afternoon.  Look for a brief warm up to the upper 60s on both Thursday and Friday before cooler and breezier weather arrives for the weekend.  Rain chances have decreased for the weekend, but periodic showers still look likely and temps will average in the low 50s by Sunday.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 60º. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear.  Low: 35º Winds: SE 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Increasing clouds. High: 69º.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bettendorf Police identify driver in Monday morning deadly crash.
Bettendorf Police identify driver in Monday morning deadly crash
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Woman files lawsuit against Morgan Wallen for canceling show
Dr. Reginald Lawrence circa 2019 when he was named Superintendent for RIMSD
Rock Island-Milan School Board set to vote on termination of superintendant’s contract
Angel Jordan Anguiano
Police: Muscatine man arrested after crash on Brady was driving 77 mph
Morgan Wallen postpones “One Night at a Time” tour stop in Moline, along with others.
Country music star Morgan Wallen postpones “One Night at a Time” tour stop in Moline

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Warmer temperatures later in the week
Rock Island closing portions of road because of flooding.
Rock Island updates road closures
First Alert Forecast: Freeze Watch Tuesday night
First Alert Forecast: Freeze Watch Tuesday night
Few showers south of I-80 this morning
Few showers south of I-80 this morning