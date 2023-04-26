Warmer temps ahead of a cooler weekend

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Freeze warning and frost advisories are in effect for the area this morning with most areas bottoming out near 32º. Once the sun comes up we will start to warm things up and eventually highs will reach the upper 50 and low 60s this afternoon. Look for a brief warm up to the upper 60s on both Thursday and Friday before cooler and breezier weather arrives for the weekend. Rain chances have decreased for the weekend, but periodic showers still look likely and temps will average in the low 50s by Sunday.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 60º. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 35º Winds: SE 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Increasing clouds. High: 69º.

