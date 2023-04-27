2 Davenport gang members sentnced to prison on racketeering charges

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Two Savage Life Boys gang members were sentenced to prison Tuesday on racketeering charges in Davenport.

Austin Zachary Ruiz, 28, was sentenced to 202 months; or 16 years and 10 months; in federal prison for assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering, and use and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

Olajuwan Hakeem Culbreath, 27, was sentenced to 152 months; or 2 years and eight months; in federal prison for aiding and abetting the same charges.

In 2016 and 2017, as members of Savage Life Boys, a Davenport-based street gang, Ruiz and Culbreath were involved in multiple shootings, according to court records.

In December 2016, Ruiz and other Savage Life Boys members robbed and physically assaulted another man, including pistol-whipping him, at a dice game at an apartment in Davenport, court records show. The man escaped from the apartment, but Ruiz chased him, firing numerous rounds at the vehicle in which he fled. The man had wounds from the assault and the driver of the vehicle had a gunshot wound.

According to court records, in January 2017, Ruiz, Culbreath, and co-defendant Dimetri Smith were at the NorthPark Mall when they saw a rival gang member. Culbreath, Ruiz, and Smith went to their car, where they had firearms. Culbreath drove to the mall entrance where they expected the rival gang member to exit, when they saw the rival gang member, Ruiz and Smith chased him through the mall parking lot, shooting at him.

In February 2017, Culbreath and co-defendants Smith, Darion Gardner, Najawaun Quinn, and other Savage Life Boys members started an altercation at a concert at the Hotel Davenport due to perceived disrespect for their gang, court records show. Gardner shot and killed one man and injured another, then to create a diversion and escape from the hotel, Culbreath fired one round, which did not hit anyone.

In April 2017, Ruiz and Smith were at Centennial Park in Davenport when they saw a man who recently robbed another Savage Life Boys member’s dice game. Ruiz, armed with a firearm, got out of their vehicle to confront the man, court records show. They struggled over the firearm, which discharged, hitting the man in the foot. Smith then joined the altercation, choking the man to unconsciousness to get away.

According to court records, Ruiz and Culbreath committed these acts with the intent to maintain or increase their position in the gang.

After the prison terms, both Ruiz and Culbreath will each serve five years of supervised release, court records show. There is no parole in the federal system.

Quinn and Smith are scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 8, after a federal jury convicted them of racketeering-related charges after a seven-day trial in February, court records show.

According to court records, Gardner was sentenced to 450 months, or 37 years and six months, in prison in December 2022.

“The hard work and dedication of our officers, investigators, and federal prosecutors delivered justice for those impacted by these violent crimes,” said Davenport Police Assistant Chief Major Jamie Brown. “These cases demonstrate the collaboration and commitment to keeping our community safe.”

United States Attorney Richard D. Westphal the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement. The Davenport Police Department investigated the case.

