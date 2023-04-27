Augustana women’s water polo eyes national championship

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - After finishing 9-14 in its inaugural season, Augustana women’s water polo is proving it is a program to be reckoned with, winning its first-ever Collegiate Water Polo Association championship this season.

“I think this season we have the mindset that you have nothing to lose, but everything to gain,” said Lizzie Pelzman, an Augustana sophomore. “We’ve all just worked so well together and just had such a positive environment that we’ve created with all the underclassmen. I think that’s what made this team special, and what has allowed us to succeed all season long.”

The Vikings’ roster consists of primarily underclassmen and a single junior.

“We were looking to build quickly and compete for national championships in relatively short order. The individuals that decided to come here bought into that idea and we were obviously able to hit the ground running,” said Ryan Pryor, head coach of the Augustana women’s water polo team. “That level of faith and character is not something that you find everywhere, and I think that has helped us get off on the right foot. I expect us to be national contenders, and have a realistic shot of us winning that national championship in the near future.”

In May, Augustana is set to host the USA Water Polo Division III National Championships.

“It’s the first time the Division III national championship has been hosted outside California at any location,” Pryor said. “Just to be a part of that history is great, and showcase our campus and facility.”

“There are other schools that have been around for much longer that haven’t been able to accomplish nearly what we’ve accomplished, and it is just so cool to have this on our resume and be able to work with this team,” Pelzman said.

“I think it just sets an example that if you do put your mind to it, and it is something that you are passionate about, you should go after it because if you are passionate about something, and you love it, there is nothing that can stop you from doing it,” said Casey Barragan, an Augustana sophomore.

Coach Pryor said Augustana will play in the national semifinal on May 6th at 2 p.m. The Vikings don’t know who they’ll play yet.

The national championship and third-place games are on May 7.

