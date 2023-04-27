City of Dixon breaks ground on Phase III of Riverfront Development Master Plan

The City of Dixon plans to install multi-use paths at the riverfront throughout Viaduct Point.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DIXON, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of Dixon is breaking ground on Phase III of the Riverfront Development Master Plan with grant money from the Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program (ITEP) Pathway Expansion at Viaduct Point.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held at the former Dixon Iron and Metal Company site, 78 Monroe Avenue, Thursday afternoon and city officials say this is the culmination of years of planning, years of clean-up along the riverfront, and three ITEP grants awarded totaling $5.6 million.

The city plans to install multi-use paths at the riverfront throughout Viaduct Point and city officials say they’ve spent the last six years preparing the Viaduct Point site for this moment.

“This groundbreaking is the culmination of years of work,” said Matt Heckman, Assistant City Manager. “It is an exciting day for our community, and a day to pay tribute to those who have worked tirelessly over the years to bring this to fruition. Many thanks to the Riverfront Commission and community volunteers, US EPA and IDOT, Fehr Grahm Engineering and Environmental and all who have aided us on this journey.”

The Dixon Riverfront Master Plan was developed in 2002 by the Riverfront Commission and their vision became a reality in 2009 when Heritage Crossing was officially opened to the public, stated a media release from city officials. In 2009, Phase II was completed by installing a multi-use path that extends east along River Street from Galena Avenue to IL Route 2.

Then, in 2016, the city was awarded its first $2 million ITEP grant, according to the media release. After that, the city started planning for Phase III of the Master Plan which was followed closely by two more ITEP grant awards. In 2017, the first round of work began at the Viaduct Point site.

