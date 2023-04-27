CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Rock Island police for firearm charge

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Michael Ford, 29, is wanted by Rock Island police for a charge of felon in possession of a firearm. Ford was also on Crime Stoppers on February 23.

According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, Ford is 5-foot-11, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If yours leads to his arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

