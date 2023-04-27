CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Scott Co. on sex offender registration violations

On the 8th anniversary of the death of Sam Davis Crime Stoppers asks the public for help. Two men are wanted one in Scott County and one by Rock Island police.
By KWQC Staff
SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Ronald McKinnon, 59, is wanted in Scott County for four counts of sex offender registration violations.

According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, McKinnon is 5-foot-8, 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If yours leads to his arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

